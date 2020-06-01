Boston Globe Obituaries
CASEY, Dorothy M. (Pazyra) Of Chelsea, age 91, May 25th. Beloved mother of Kathleen Nadworny & her husband Michael of Revere & Dianne MacPherson & her husband John of Hampton, NH. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren: Leanne Ellard & her husband Pat of Walpole, Jamie Nadworny & his wife Maria of Wakefield, Justin Nadworny & his wife Alaina of Plaistow, NH, Mariellen Howard & her husband Jed of Brookfield, NH & Katie Freed & her husband Joe of Alameda, CA & 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Helen Levy of Lynn, Charles Pazyra of Malden, Laura Cazmay of Haverhill, Tom Pazyra & his wife Carol of Tewskbury & the late Cecelia Venuti, Ben Pazyra, Ziggie Pazyra & Josephine Zaborowski. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Due to the current CDC guidelines and current health crisis, Services were private. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
