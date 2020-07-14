|
COOK, Dorothy M. (Neagle) Of Westwood, July 11. Beloved wife of the late BFD District Chief Paul F. Cook and dear father of Janna L. Peterson, and her husband Roland, of Sharon, Bruce Cook, and his wife Jennifer, of Westwood, Frank Cook, and his wife Sandra, of Attleboro, and Jonathan Cook, and his wife Kim, of Mansfield. Loving grandmother of Paul Cook, and his wife Samantha, of Whitinsville, Jesse Cook, and his wife Amber, of Watertown, Noelani White, and her husband Eric, of Taunton, Andrew Cook of Attleboro, Kimberly Difiore, and her husband Paul, of Attleboro, Elyse Peterson of Sharon, and Joshua and Thomas Cook, both of Mansfield. Proud great-grandmother of Thomas and Jack Difiore. Dear sister of the late Gloria Carter. Visiting Hours Saturday, 10 am -12 noon (masks and distancing required) at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St, WESTWOOD followed by a Funeral Service In the United Church of Norwood, 595 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062 at 12:30 pm. Interment in New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Church of Norwood (address above) or to the Gordon College Fund c/o Gordon College, 255 Grapevine Rd., Wenham, MA 01984 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020