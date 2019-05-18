COREA, Dorothy M. (Casazza) "Dottie" Of Chelsea, on May 17th. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Corea, Sr. Devoted mother of Christine Talbert and her husband Michael of Independence, OR, Geraldine Brundin and her husband Douglas of Easton, PA and Robert J. Corea, Jr. of Middleton. Dear sister of the late Lois James and Rudy Casazza. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Andrew Corea Talbert, Katherine Corea Talbert, Meredith Corea Talbert, Dawn Moeller and Douglas Brundin, Jr. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Tuesday, May 21 at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday from 4 - 8 P.M. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com



