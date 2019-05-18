Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
DOROTHY COREA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY COREA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. "DOTTIE" (CASAZZA) COREA


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOROTHY M. "DOTTIE" (CASAZZA) COREA Obituary
COREA, Dorothy M. (Casazza) "Dottie" Of Chelsea, on May 17th. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Corea, Sr. Devoted mother of Christine Talbert and her husband Michael of Independence, OR, Geraldine Brundin and her husband Douglas of Easton, PA and Robert J. Corea, Jr. of Middleton. Dear sister of the late Lois James and Rudy Casazza. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Andrew Corea Talbert, Katherine Corea Talbert, Meredith Corea Talbert, Dawn Moeller and Douglas Brundin, Jr. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Tuesday, May 21 at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday from 4 - 8 P.M. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Dorothy M. (Casazza) "Dottie" COREA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now