Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY CRAGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. (BARRY) CRAGEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. (BARRY) CRAGEN Obituary
CRAGEN, Dorothy M. (Barry) Oct 12, of Saugus, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of Richard L. Cragen, Sr. Devoted mother of Richard L. Cragen, Jr. of Wakefield, James F. Cragen of Wakefield, John R. Cragen of Lynn, and Carol J. and husband Joseph A. Cimetti, Jr. of Saugus. Cherished sister of the late Ellen Ames and John Barry. Proud grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 10. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., Oct 16th, at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 9 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tues., Oct 15th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now