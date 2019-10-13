|
|
CRAGEN, Dorothy M. (Barry) Oct 12, of Saugus, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of Richard L. Cragen, Sr. Devoted mother of Richard L. Cragen, Jr. of Wakefield, James F. Cragen of Wakefield, John R. Cragen of Lynn, and Carol J. and husband Joseph A. Cimetti, Jr. of Saugus. Cherished sister of the late Ellen Ames and John Barry. Proud grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 10. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., Oct 16th, at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 9 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tues., Oct 15th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019