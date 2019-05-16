Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DOROTHY M. (MALONEY) CULLEN

CULLEN, Dorothy M. (Maloney) Age 90, of Winchester, May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Francis P. Cullen. Loving mother of Francis P. Cullen, Jr. of Winchester, Brian M. Cullen and his wife Michele of Melrose, Mark R. Cullen and his wife Nancy of Reading and Michael C. Cullen and his wife Susan of Warwick, RI. Dear sister of the late Charles Maloney and Faith Quinn. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Alana, Mary, Kirstie, Paul, Erin and Matthew and great-grandmother of David, Hue and Maggie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather for visitation at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, May 20th from 9-10:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
