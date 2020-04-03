Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY DEMICHELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. (COFFEY) DEMICHELE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. (COFFEY) DEMICHELE Obituary
DEMICHELE, Dorothy M. (Coffey) Of Newton Upper Falls on April 2, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Henry A. "Chick" DeMichele. Loving mother of Richard and his wife Kathleen of Franklin, Deborah Giorgio and her husband Lawrence of Needham and Edward DeMichele of Newton Upper Falls. Dear "Nana" to her grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Nicholas, Karina, Daniel and Kristina and her great-grandchildren Evie and Everley. Sister of John Coffey of Hopedale, Bernard Coffey of Millis, Eileen D'Allesandro of Canton, Edward Coffey of Walpole and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dorothy's name to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Please share a memory or a note of condolence at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -