DEMICHELE, Dorothy M. (Coffey) Of Newton Upper Falls on April 2, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Henry A. "Chick" DeMichele. Loving mother of Richard and his wife Kathleen of Franklin, Deborah Giorgio and her husband Lawrence of Needham and Edward DeMichele of Newton Upper Falls. Dear "Nana" to her grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Nicholas, Karina, Daniel and Kristina and her great-grandchildren Evie and Everley. Sister of John Coffey of Hopedale, Bernard Coffey of Millis, Eileen D'Allesandro of Canton, Edward Coffey of Walpole and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dorothy's name to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Please share a memory or a note of condolence at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020