DiMODICA, Dorothy M. (Carmichael) Of Largo, Florida, died on November 4, 2019 at home after a long illness. She was 83 years old. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of James and Mary (Desmond) Carmichael, she moved to Florida in 1973 to escape the New England winters. She enjoyed reading, long walks, spending time with family and going to Las Vegas. She was married to the late N. Frank DiModica for 52 years and is survived by her son, Charles DiModica of Largo, Florida, her daughter, Mary DiModica-Kulju of Hampton, New Hampshire, her granddaughters, Charlissa DiModica and Charae DiModica, both of Largo, Florida, grandsons Donavan McDonald and Cortez Pryor-DiModica, of Pinellas County, her sister-in-law Louise Carmichael of West Roxbury, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed. Visiting Hours: Per her and the family's wishes, no services are planned and the burial will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019