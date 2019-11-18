Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Burial
Following Services
Mayflower Cemetery
MANNING, Dorothy M. Age 80, of Duxbury, MA, passed peacefully on Nov. 17th, surrounded by her family and sister by her side. Born in Duxbury and graduate of Duxbury High School, Dorothy worked for 30 years at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, where she met lifelong friends and retired from in 2015. She enjoyed many years traveling with her family, Ireland being one of her favorite destinations, spending time on Duxbury beach and listening to Irish music. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her loving husband, Richard Manning, daughters Patricia (Manning) Thayer and her husband John Thayer, Cheryl Manning, Christine Manning and her husband Jody Stoddard, her sister Carol Egan along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , stjude.org or the Alzheimer's foundation, A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Family Church on Friday, Nov. 22nd, at 10am. Burial will follow at Mayflower Cemetery. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
