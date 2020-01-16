Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
DOROTHY M. (ALLEN) MAWN

MAWN, Dorothy M. (Allen) Of Woburn, January 15th, at eighty-nine years of age. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Mawn, Jr. Cherished mother of Thomas M. Mawn, III, his wife Diane Desenberg of FL, Russell A. Mawn, his wife Shawn Freeman of Washington, DC, Catherine A. Webb, her husband Alan of CT, Mary Elizabeth Mawn-Ferullo, her husband Robert J. Ferullo, Jr. of Woburn, Martha Robillard of Groton, J. Lawrence Mawn, his wife Michelina of Medford and Nancy M. Claycomb, her husband Douglas of MN. Dear sister of Barbara B. Allen and Joan A. Allen, both of Lowell, and the late Catherine Murray and her late husband Richard. Loving grandmother of Thomas M. Mawn, IV, Calliope Desenberg, Allyson Freeman-Mawn Sprain, Russell A. Mawn, Jr., Michael W. Webb, Margaret A. Webb, Robert J. Ferullo, III, Thomas M. Ferullo, Hannah A. Robillard, Joseph T. Robillard, Benjamin T. Mawn, James L. Mawn, Jr., Alexander T. Claycomb, and Ruth E. Claycomb. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Negri and her husband Dominic, Rita Mawn and her husband the late James J. Mawn, and the late Louise McDonough and her husband the late William McDonough, along with many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Tuesday, January 21st at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Monday, January 20th, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in honor of Mrs. Mawn to Wellesley College Development Office, Green Hall, 106 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02481, Attn: Davis Scholars. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
