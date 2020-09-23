McDONALD, Dorothy M. (Fahey) Age 81 and longtime resident of Lexington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh J. McDonald. She is survived by her loving son Steven H. McDonald and his wife Diane of Littleton and her cherished granddaughter Lindsey McDonald. Also, her siblings & their spouses Robert & Rudene Fahey, Jack & Jean Fahey, Ellie & William Mitchell, Barry Fahey, Paul Rose, P. Theresa Blaney, Debra & Joseph Strazzere, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dot on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. A private hour of visitation will be offered prior from 1:00–2:00 pm for elderly and at-risk members of the family and community. Capacity limitation and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Her Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 28 at 12:00 pm at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., LEXINGTON. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 www.alz.org
