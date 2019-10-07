|
PACKARD, Dorothy M. (Rooney) Of Dedham, October 6, 2019. Former wife of David L. Packard. Devoted mother of Joseph D. Packard of West Roxbury, and Dennis H. Packard of Dedham. Sister of Geraldine Pacheco of Dedham, and the late Joseph E. Rooney, John M. Rooney, and Gertrude Ryan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019