RENNIE, Dorothy M. "Dossie" (Flavin) Of Andover, formerly of Chelsea, on March 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For those attending, a funeral procession will be assembling at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA at 10:00 AM. A celebration of her life will immediately follow the cemetery services. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Russell A. Rennie. Devoted mother of Timothy P. Rennie and his wife Carrie of Merrimac, Nanette (Rennie) Fournier and her husband R. Marc of Andover, Lorell A. (Rennie) Lawrence of Berwick, Maine, and Russell A. Rennie, Jr. and his wife Karen of North Conway, New Hampshire. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Megan and Jacob Lawrence, Michael Conte and Abigail Fournier. She was the dear sister of Geraldine and her husband Alan Gopen in Texas, also sister to Barbara and Jack in California. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dossie Rennie's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike Street, Suite 202, North Andover, MA 01845. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020