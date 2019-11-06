Home

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
UU Fellowship of Falmouth
840 Sandwich Rd
East Falmouth, MA
TISDALE, Dorothy M. Of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of East Falmouth, passed on October 3rd due to a fall. Daughter of Leslie Washburn and Lottie Mae Barstow in 1922. Former wife of Everett Tisdale. Executive Secretary, retired from Blue Cross of MA in 1986. A Memorial Service will be held at the UU Fellowship of Falmouth, 840 Sandwich Rd., East Falmouth, November 9th, at 11 a.m., where she was an active member for many years.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
