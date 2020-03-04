Boston Globe Obituaries
WHITE, Dorothy M. Age 92, a lifelong Cambridge resident, passed away on March 1, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late H. Emily (Silva) and Manuel White. Dear sister of the late Helen Driscoll, Elsie Smith, Virginia Schegan and Mary Detmer. Devoted aunt to many loving nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway, SOMERVILLE on Sunday, March 8th from 2PM – 5PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Somerville on Monday, March 9th at 11AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name can be made to the at Dorothy was a retired purchasing agent for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and longtime volunteer at the former Youville Hospital. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish and enjoyed playing Bingo, card games and taking trips to Foxwoods. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
