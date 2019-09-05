Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DOROTHY WHITE-ROSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. (RANDALL) WHITE-ROSA

DOROTHY M. (RANDALL) WHITE-ROSA Obituary
WHITE-ROSA, Dorothy M. (Randall) Of Norton, passed away on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 86 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Rubin & Esther (Romsey) Randall. Beloved wife of the late John Rosa and Elihu S. White. Loving mother of Jeanine B. White of Concord, CA, Robert C. White and his wife Patricia of Palermo, ME, Randi M. Viau of Plainville, Mark R. White and his wife Karen of Methuen, and the late David R. White. Cherished grandmother of Danielle R. Groulx, Tiffany R. Libby, Matthew D. Viau, Andrew R. Viau, Heather A. Viau, and great-grandmother of Kathryn Stock, Vincent Libby and Natasha Libby. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Sunday, September 8th, at noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance following the burial at the home Randi Viau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
