HARRIGAN, Dorothy Margaret McCarthy On May 9, 2019, Dorothy Margaret McCarthy Harrigan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Legacy House Hospice of Marion County in Ocala, FL. Dorothy was born in Boston, MA, on January 5, 1923, to Patrick J. and Annie M. McCarthy. She had two sisters, the late Helen Louise Morse and the late Patricia Ann Murray. She grew up in Hamilton, MA, at Pine Grove Stable and her family provided the community with horseback lessons for many years.



As a young girl Dorothy played baseball, basketball, and field hockey. She was offered a full field hockey scholarship to Wellesley College, which she declined, and instead went to Felt & Farrant specialty business school in Boston. She married Ralph T. Harrigan, her high school sweetheart, in 1943. They were married for over 40 years and had three children, Patricia Ann Johnson of Hamilton, Ellen M. Harrigan, of North Andover, and Ralph Timothy Harrigan, Jr., of Hamilton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Pamela Einarson, of Danville, NH, Mary Johnson, of Nashua, NH, Kerie Johnson and Robin Reader, both of Hamilton, and Dylan Harrigan, of Gloucester, MA. In addition, she had four great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Matthew Einarson, of Danville, NH, as well as Jordan and Riley Reader.



Dorothy was a realtor in Hamilton for most of her life. She had a passion for family, friends, the outdoors, gardening, riding horses, participating in the Myopia Hunt Club, dancing, tap, cruises, and spending her summers at West Beach in Beverly Farms, MA, with her family. After 40 of marriage she moved to Ocala, FL, where she joined a tap dance group, known as Bonnie's Belles. This dance group was best known for their dances at nursing homes. She was a woman of great strength and endurance. May we live by her words, "Live by what your heart tells you, for your happiness."



There will be a private family Service for Dorothy's final resting place, at the Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton, MA. Those who wish to provide a donation in her memory, please send to Legacy House Hospice of Marion County, 9505 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. You can view pictures of Dorothy's life and input an online tribute at the following website for Roberts Funeral Homes, Bruce Chapel West:



