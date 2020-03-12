|
CALANDRIELLO, Dorothy Marie (Anzivino) Of Burlington, March 11. Beloved mother of Andrea Calandriello of Burlington & her companion Peter Avtgis of Revere and Lisa Pigott & her husband Scott of Brookline, NH. Proud grandmother of Eric Calandriello and Brett, Austin & Cassidy Pigott. Sister of the late Jack and Bill Anzivino. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from noon – 2 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to People Helping People, PO Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020