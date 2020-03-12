Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY CALANDRIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MARIE (ANZIVINO) CALANDRIELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY MARIE (ANZIVINO) CALANDRIELLO Obituary
CALANDRIELLO, Dorothy Marie (Anzivino) Of Burlington, March 11. Beloved mother of Andrea Calandriello of Burlington & her companion Peter Avtgis of Revere and Lisa Pigott & her husband Scott of Brookline, NH. Proud grandmother of Eric Calandriello and Brett, Austin & Cassidy Pigott. Sister of the late Jack and Bill Anzivino. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from noon – 2 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to People Helping People, PO Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -