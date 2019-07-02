Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
230 Playstead Road
Medford, MA
View Map
DOROTHY MARIE (CAMPANA) SAMBUCETI

DOROTHY MARIE (CAMPANA) SAMBUCETI Obituary
SAMBUCETI, Dorothy Marie (Campana) Of Somerville, passed peacefully on July 1, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late George F. Sambuceti. Loving mother of Francis Anthony Sambuceti and his wife Janet of North Marshfield, and David George Sambuceti of Phoenix, AZ, and Elizabeth Patella-Sambuceti of Salem, MA. Cherished "Nana" of Michael, Matthew, and the late Jeffrey Sambuceti. She was predeceased by her brother, Franklin Campana and sister, Ursula Campana. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE. on Sunday, July 7th, from 2-4pm. A Prayer Service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 4pm. Burial will conclude on Monday, July 8th, 2019, at 11am, at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Road, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
