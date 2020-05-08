|
MAROTTA, Dorothy Of Revere, on May 7, 2020 at the age 79. Born in Malden on February 18, 1941 to the late Pasquale and Theresa (Sarni). Beloved sister of Virginia Mullen and her late husband Bill of Revere. Adored aunt of Michael Mullen and his wife Kim Chin of Saugus, Therese Mullen and her partner Gino Marino of Saugus and Steven Mullen of Revere. Cherished great-aunt of Adelina and Anthony. Dorothy also leaves behind her cat, Gypsy. Dorothy was an employee for over 40 years at American Biltrite, where she retired as payroll supervisor. Dottie's faith was extremely important to her. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Anthony's Church in Revere. She was a past member of the Lady's Sodality. She enjoyed bingo and an occasional trip to Las Vegas. Dottie will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, always one to pick up the tab for both family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit
