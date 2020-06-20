Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY MARY (CLAREBOUT) O'SHAUGHNESSY

DOROTHY MARY (CLAREBOUT) O'SHAUGHNESSY Obituary
O'SHAUGHNESSY, Dorothy Mary (Clarebout) Of Walpole, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Patrick C. OShaughnessy, her son Kieran, and his wife, Eleni and granddaughter Erin. Dorothy will also be greatly missed by her brother, Gerard Clarebout of Swansea, Wales and her many nieces and nephews around the world, including the US, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Canada, Spain, the Caribbean and Australia. She was predeceased by her only sister, Thora Leahy of Mullingar, Ireland. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
