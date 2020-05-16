Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY MATSON "DOTTIE" SWANSON


1930 - 2020
DOROTHY MATSON "DOTTIE" SWANSON Obituary
SWANSON, Dorothy "Dottie" Matson Age 89, passed on May 13th at Bridges Memory Care Residence in Westford, where she had lived for the past three years. Dottie is survived by her sister, Nancy Matson of Uxbridge, her daughters Holly Perry of Royalston and Andrea Honore of Princeton, New Jersey, and her son, Chuck Swanson of Westford, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family suggests that donations in her memory be directed to the J.V. Fletcher Library in Westford. Services private. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, LITTLETON. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
