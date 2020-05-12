|
|
BADOLATO, Dorothy May (Rocheville) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Everett, May 9. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Badolato. Dear daughter of the late Evelyn (Weitz) and Arthur Rocheville. Dear and devoted mother of Lorraine Fortes and her husband, Phil of Pascoag, RI and Maureen May Badolato of Tewksbury. Loving grandmother of Marshall and Dylan Jack and John Fortes and loving great-grandmother of Morgan Paige Jack. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, services will be private and Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband, Anthony at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory to New Engald Center for Home Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020