EMERSON, Rev. Dr. Dorothy May Unitarian Universalist Minister, Author, Peace and Justice Activist Of Woburn, MA, formerly of Medford, died suddenly on May 13, 2019 at the age of 75.
Dorothy leaves behind her beloved spouse/life partner of 30 years, Donna Clifford; her son Damian Elrod, his wife Kathy Vlietstra, her grandson, Zade Elrod (Portage, MI); her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and John Woodcock (West Chester, PA); her brother, Howard Emerson (Trinidad, CA); her brother, Clark Emerson (Orange County, CA); her nephew & his family, Brendan Woodcock, Reena Panjwani, Aurelia Woodcock (Chattanooga, TN); her niece, Emily Woodcock, partner Greg Sobczynski (Ypsilanti, MI). She also leaves behind the many members of Donna's family, who loved her very much, as well many dear cousins, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 10:00 a.m., at Melrose UU Church, 70 West Emerson Street, Melrose, MA. For more information go to https://www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com/obituary/dorothy-emerson
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019