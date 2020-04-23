|
McCARTHY, Dorothy (Claus) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Agnes Claus McCarthy "Dottie" on April 21, 2020, in her 93rd year. Dorothy was a beloved resident at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley Hills, MA for the past 3 years. Dorothy's death was due to the COVID-19 virus. She was predeceased by her loving husband Eugene in 1964 and her son James in 2006. Dorothy was the devoted mother of five children, whom she raised in Roslindale after Eugene's sudden passing. She is mourned by her children Kathleen and George Mastaby of Westwood, Eugene and Annette McCarthy of Norfolk, Stephen and Kathleen McCarthy of West Roxbury, Maureen and Patrick McCabe of Walpole and Catherine and the late James McCarthy of Roslindale. Dorothy was the adored grandmother of nine grandchildren; Alana, Daniel (Katy), Elizabeth (Pascal), Stephen (Christina), Matthew, Patrick, Jenna, Meghan, and Deirdre. Her wonderful great-granddaughters, Brielle and Zoe, lovingly referred to her as "Nana Doggy." Dorothy was raised in Roslindale and was the daughter of Charles and Rose Claus and sister of Helen Claus. Dorothy's Funeral will be private, at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Her family and many friends will hold her in their hearts forever. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020