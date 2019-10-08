Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MORRIS

DOROTHY MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Dorothy "Dottie" Age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5th . Dottie was born on February 25th,1960, to John and Irene Campbell, and grew up in Somerville, MA. She is survived by her loving husband William "Bill" Morris, and her two children Melissa and Keith Morris, 25 and 20 respectively, as well as countless family and friends. She was a lover of music, nature, the arts, volunteering, and spending time with people she loved. She was lost too soon and we are remiss to lose her, and will all hold her in our hearts for the remainder of our own lives. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Friday, Oct. 11th, from 4-7:30pm. A time of remembrance will be held at 7:30pm with the family. Please omit flowers, in lieu, of which we ask for an "in memoriam" donation to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN). https://lymphaticnetwork.kindful.com/?campaign=232534

www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
