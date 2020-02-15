Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MOSCHELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (VIGLIOTTI) MOSCHELLA


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY (VIGLIOTTI) MOSCHELLA Obituary
MOSCHELLA, Dorothy (Vigliotti) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 14, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Moschella. Caring mother of Dennis Moschella and his wife Patty of Saugus, Donna Moschella and her partner Denise of Saugus, and Joan Barravecchio to whom she considered as one of her own children. Adored grandmother of Valerie Moschella and her wife Gina Palmer, Susie Soldani and her husband Eric, April Bancarotta and her husband Pasquale, Jacqueline D'Alleva and her husband Domenic, and Andrea Dost and her husband David. She was a proud great-grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Robert Vigliotti and his wife Ann of MN, and the late Alexander Vigliotti and his late wife Marion, and the late Eleanor Petrello and her late husband Raymond. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guestbook please visit:

www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -