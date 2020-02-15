|
MOSCHELLA, Dorothy (Vigliotti) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 14, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Moschella. Caring mother of Dennis Moschella and his wife Patty of Saugus, Donna Moschella and her partner Denise of Saugus, and Joan Barravecchio to whom she considered as one of her own children. Adored grandmother of Valerie Moschella and her wife Gina Palmer, Susie Soldani and her husband Eric, April Bancarotta and her husband Pasquale, Jacqueline D'Alleva and her husband Domenic, and Andrea Dost and her husband David. She was a proud great-grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Robert Vigliotti and his wife Ann of MN, and the late Alexander Vigliotti and his late wife Marion, and the late Eleanor Petrello and her late husband Raymond. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guestbook please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020