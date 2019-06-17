CONNELL, Dorothy N. (Cummins) Age 82, of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale and Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Born February 7, 1937 the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Fitzgerald) Cummins. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Connell. Loving mother of Noreen Dillon and her husband Joe of North Reading, Michael Connell and his wife Karen of Wallingford, CT, Jeanette Sullivan and her husband Chuck of Stoughton, & Susan Bradley and her husband Vincent of Andover. Proud grandma of James Dillon, Liam and Brennan Connell, Michaela, Brianna, and Daniel Sullivan and Eamonn and Declan Bradley. Dear sister of Denis Cummins and Eileen Cronin of England, Noel Cummins and Josie O'Callaghan of Co. Cork, Ireland and the late May McCarthy, Ann Donahue, Betty O'Regan, Michael Cummins, Sonny Cummins and Patrick Cummins. Sister-in-laws of Catherine O'Connell of West Roxbury and Ann Casey of Co. Kerry, Ireland. Dear friend of Mary Morley of Norwood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of the Assumption Church, Dedham at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Dora was a member of the Irish Cultural Center, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dora's memory may be made to the Irish Pastoral Center, 15 Rita Road, Dorchester, MA 02124 or at ipcboston.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary