PARSIKIAN, Dorothy (Maranian) September 14. Beloved wife of Vartkis E. Parsikian. Loving mother of Joanne E. Tashjian and husband Greg of Stoneham and Denise A. Molloy and husband James of Middleton. Sister of Jack Maranian, Lucy Balian, and the late Leo Maranian, Ann Haroutunian, George Moranian, Arthur Maranian, Michael Maranian, and Aram Maranian. Beloved grandmother of Christopher Tashjian & wife Kim, Joy Bethune & husband Michael, & Noel Talanian & husband Christopher, & great-grandmother of Talia, Zack, Mya, Morgan, Celina, Mila, and Charlie. Also survived by her sisters & brothers-in-law & many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held in Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, Thursday, Sept. 19, at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the church beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Holy Trinity Apostolic Church in Dorothy's name. For obit/directions/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Stoneham, MA
781-438-0405
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019