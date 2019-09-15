Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church
145 Brattle St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church
145 Brattle St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY PARSIKIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (MARANIAN) PARSIKIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY (MARANIAN) PARSIKIAN Obituary
PARSIKIAN, Dorothy (Maranian) September 14. Beloved wife of Vartkis E. Parsikian. Loving mother of Joanne E. Tashjian and husband Greg of Stoneham and Denise A. Molloy and husband James of Middleton. Sister of Jack Maranian, Lucy Balian, and the late Leo Maranian, Ann Haroutunian, George Moranian, Arthur Maranian, Michael Maranian, and Aram Maranian. Beloved grandmother of Christopher Tashjian & wife Kim, Joy Bethune & husband Michael, & Noel Talanian & husband Christopher, & great-grandmother of Talia, Zack, Mya, Morgan, Celina, Mila, and Charlie. Also survived by her sisters & brothers-in-law & many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held in Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, Thursday, Sept. 19, at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the church beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Holy Trinity Apostolic Church in Dorothy's name. For obit/directions/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home

Stoneham, MA

781-438-0405
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Download Now