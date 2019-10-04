Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
DOROTHY (MASCAL) PICKUP

PICKUP, Dorothy (Mascal) Of South Boston, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Pickup. Loving mother of Kathleen Reeve & her husband Terrance of South Boston, Patrick Pickup & his wife Joanne of Marshfield, Michael Pickup & his companion Jean, Edward Pickup & his fiancée Siobhan, Dolly Pickup of South Boston, Roberta Porcello & her husband Steve of Marshfield, and the late Raymond J. Pickup and Joseph Pickup. Sister of Mary Welsh, Anne Mascal, Ruth Barbiere, Theresa Mascal and the late Louise Yarger and Bobby Mascal. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Sunday, October 5th from 3-8 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.

Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
