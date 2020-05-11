|
POUCHE, Dorothy (Rosenberg) Age 90, of Stoughton, on May 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Linda Selby & her husband William, Ina Hunt & her husband Albert. Loving daughter of the late Samuel & Sadie Rosenberg. Dear sister of the late Rhoda Cohen. Loving grandmother of Merisa Selby, Rachel & William Walker, III, Lauren & William Mabee, Jennifer Dheron, Karen & Jonathan Tasayco, Daniel Hunt & great-grandmother of 7: Avery, Kaitlin, Nathaniel, Kayla, Liam, Megan & Kyle. Loving aunt to her nieces & nephews. Private Graveside Services will be held due to the Covid-19 crisis. Former secretary at Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Contributions in her memory may be made to Essco MGH Breast Cancer Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. For guestbook, please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020