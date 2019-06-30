Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for DOROTHY PRAGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (WILLIAMS) PRAGER

DOROTHY (WILLIAMS) PRAGER Obituary
PRAGER, Dorothy (Williams) Of Dedham, MA. Entered into rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Daughter of the late Harry and Fannie Williams. Beloved wife of the late Isaac Prager. Devoted mother of son David & his partner Ruth Rubino, mother-in-law of the late Iris Prager, and daughter Janet & her husband Joseph Kaplan. Loving sister of Robert & his wife Laura Williams, the late Leah & Herbert Landy, and the late Rosalind & Julius Shack, and sister-in-law of the late Jack & Esther Prager. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Prager, Alex Prager & his wife Chira Wegner, Francesca Kaplan-Grossman & her husband Nicholas Grossman, and Victoria Kaplan-Tucker & her husband Daniel Tucker. Dorothy was a proud great-grandmother of Theo and Brieza Grossman, Nora and Tommy Tucker, and Jolene Prager. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Dorothy was a dedicated friend, loving caretaker, and the Matriarch of the family. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10AM, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Hadassah Southern New England, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Center, MA 02459. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019
