DOROTHY CRUSCO
DOROTHY R. (SORENSON) CRUSCO

DOROTHY R. (SORENSON) CRUSCO Obituary
CRUSCO, Dorothy R. (Sorenson) Of Cambridge, formerly of Dorchester, May 11. Beloved wife of the late Rocco P. Crusco. Mother of William of Cambridge, Stephen of North Andover and Karen of Cambridge. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Marie Ryan. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Thursday morning at 9:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Peter Parish, Cambridge. Interment to follow Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3:00 to 7:00pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019
