1/1
DOROTHY R. (SULLIVAN) DUYON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUYON, Dorothy R. (Sullivan) Passed away on November 30, 2020 at the North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Boston at the age of 92. Dorothy was born in Chelsea, and was a graduate of St. Rose High School. She was predeceased by the love of her life, George, after 65 years of marriage in 2016, as well as her siblings Daniel Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Mary Toomey, and Helen Hawthorne. Devoted mother of Kevin Duyon and his wife Paula of Londonderry, NH, Mary Bitetti and her late husband Sam of East Falmouth and Jack Duyon and his wife Lisa of Winthrop. Adored grandmother of Rory, Hayley and Mackenzie Duyon, Sara, Sam and Susan Bitetti, and Ryan and Timothy Duyon. Lovinggreat-grandmother of Will, Brooke, Kevin, Madelyn, George, and Sophie. Before her retirement, Dorothy worked for many years at the Telephone Workers' Cooperative Bank in Boston. After retirement she enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and a longtime worshiper at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. She lived in Winthrop for most of her married life and loved the beach and her wonderful friends and neighbors there. At the request of the family, Dorothy's funeral will be private. Funeral arrangements are from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152 or the Winthrop Council on Aging, Winthrop Town Hall, 1 Metcalf Square, Winthrop, MA 02152. To sign her guestbook, please visit www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved