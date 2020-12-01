DUYON, Dorothy R. (Sullivan) Passed away on November 30, 2020 at the North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Boston at the age of 92. Dorothy was born in Chelsea, and was a graduate of St. Rose High School. She was predeceased by the love of her life, George, after 65 years of marriage in 2016, as well as her siblings Daniel Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Mary Toomey, and Helen Hawthorne. Devoted mother of Kevin Duyon and his wife Paula of Londonderry, NH, Mary Bitetti and her late husband Sam of East Falmouth and Jack Duyon and his wife Lisa of Winthrop. Adored grandmother of Rory, Hayley and Mackenzie Duyon, Sara, Sam and Susan Bitetti, and Ryan and Timothy Duyon. Lovinggreat-grandmother of Will, Brooke, Kevin, Madelyn, George, and Sophie. Before her retirement, Dorothy worked for many years at the Telephone Workers' Cooperative Bank in Boston. After retirement she enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and a longtime worshiper at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. She lived in Winthrop for most of her married life and loved the beach and her wonderful friends and neighbors there. At the request of the family, Dorothy's funeral will be private. Funeral arrangements are from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152 or the Winthrop Council on Aging, Winthrop Town Hall, 1 Metcalf Square, Winthrop, MA 02152. To sign her guestbook, please visit www.mauricekirbyfh.com
