GOLUB, Dorothy R. (Minkin) Of Canton, passed away on Saturday November 9, at 93 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Samuel & Theresa (Singer) Minkin. Beloved wife of Alan Golub. Loving mother of Jon Golub & his wife Pam, Judy Zomer & her husband Eli, Abby Sullivan & her husband Gary, Josh Golub & his wife Giana and the late Daniel Golub. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Steve, Rachel, Ariel, David, Alisa, Jess, Dan, Matt, Theresa and Danielle. Great-grandmother of Zachary, Jenika and Jasper. Dear sister of Betty Matathia and the late Arnold and Edward Minkin. Chapel Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Monday November 11 at 1pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial Observance will be held at the home of Abby & Gary Sullivan immediately following the burial on Monday until 7pm, Tuesday & Wednesday 4-8pm. Continuing Thursday, Friday & Saturday at the home of Judy & Eli Zomer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Yad Sarah, www.friendsofyadsarah,org or Hadassah, www.Hadassah.org Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019