Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
DOROTHY LARSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY R. (BRYANT) LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY R. (BRYANT) LARSON Obituary
LARSON, Dorothy R. (Bryant) Age 97 of Framingham, passed away on July 29, 2020. Dotty as she was known was born at home, 116 Oak St., Westwood, MA on July 4, 1923. She was the youngest of four children. Dotty was the last surviving member of the first (1941) graduating class of Westwood High School. One of her school memories was a visit by a uniformed Union Civil War Soldier, Mr. Brunson, who spoke to her combined 4th and 5th grade class at the Colburn School in Westwood. In 1942, Dotty contracted tuberculosis and was hospitalized for one year at the Braintree TB hospital. It was here where she met her good friend and future sister-in-law, Irma Cassani of Quincy. Dotty graduated from Burdette College and went to work as a legal secretary in Boston. In 1947, Dotty married Robert Bryant of Medfield and in 1951, she and Robert hand built their Liberty Cape style kit home on Metacomet St. They had one son. Robert passed away in 1953. Norma Ryan helped Dotty get a clerk stenographer position in the record room at Medfield State Hospital. Dotty retired as Medical Record Officer in 1978. Dotty was active in Medfield's First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and playing the piano at Service. Dotty married Ted Larson of Framingham in 1976. She became the stepmother to 5 kids. This was the large family she always wanted and together they moved into a large historic home on Warren Place. Dotty and Ted were active in the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Ex Prisoners of War, with Ted serving as Commander and Dotty as Secretary. Dotty leaves 6 children/stepchildren, 3 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. They live in Kentucky, New Mexico, Minnesota and Maine. Burial will be at Bourne National Cemetery, next to her husband Ted Larson. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the North Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -