Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
corner of Grove and Salem Sts.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
DOROTHY R. MURPHY


1931 - 2020
DOROTHY R. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Dorothy R. (Barry) Jan. 11. Beloved wife of the late John J. Murphy. Loving mother of Steven J. Murphy & wife Karen of Peabody & Donna M. Jandl & significant other, Patrick McDonough of NH. Grandmother of William, Zachary, Crystal & Sean. Great-grandmother of Wilimina & Amis. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday beginning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Assumption Church, corner of Grove and Salem Sts., at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
