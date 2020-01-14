|
|
MURPHY, Dorothy R. (Barry) Jan. 11. Beloved wife of the late John J. Murphy. Loving mother of Steven J. Murphy & wife Karen of Peabody & Donna M. Jandl & significant other, Patrick McDonough of NH. Grandmother of William, Zachary, Crystal & Sean. Great-grandmother of Wilimina & Amis. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday beginning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Assumption Church, corner of Grove and Salem Sts., at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020