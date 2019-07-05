|
|
PENTA, Dorothy R. In East Boston, June 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (Mercandante) and Michael Penta. Sister of AnnMarie Hallacy of South Carolina and the late Sister Dorothea SND (Mary) and John Penta. Also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, on Friday, July 12, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie's memory to Julie House, 425 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095 would be appreciated. (Julie House is the retirement home for the Sisters of Notre Dame) MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Dorothy R. PENTA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019