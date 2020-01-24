Boston Globe Obituaries
POWER, Dorothy R. (Fuller) Of West Roxbury, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Loving mother of David Strack and his wife Ann (McFarland) and their son Eric Strack all of Foxborough. Retired employee of Stop and Shop Dedham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, January 27th in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY from 2-5pm and Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10am. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to ALS Assoc., 7 Lincoln St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions and guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
