VINCIULLO, Dorothy R. Of Waltham, passed away peacefully Sunday evening May 31st, 2020.
Born on July 27, 1933 in Waltham; daughter of Thomas and Leonore (Geoffrion) McCullough.
Her family and her friends were always first and foremost; she cherished the time spent surrounded by those she loved so deeply, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed watching old movies staring John Wayne and playing cribbage with family and friends.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph J. Vinciullo.
She is survived by her devoted & loving children, Joseph Vinciullo and his wife Frances of California, Dorothy "Dottie" Davis and her husband Michael of Waltham, Tim Vinciullo of Florida, Steven Vinciullo of Milford, and James Vinciullo and his wife Pon of Waltham, her cherished grandchildren, Peterann Kay, Justin Stevens, Michael J. Davis, Jr, Kimberlee Davis Vallejos, Valarie, Tracey, Brian and Laurie Vinciullo and her adored great-grandchildren Briana, William, Alyssa, Michael, Joseph, Alexis, Keira, Kelsey, Lucia and Isabel. In addition, she is survived by several nieces & nephews.
She was predeceased by her dear siblings Thomas McCullough, Leonard Douglas and Elaine Masek.
Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community, family & friends will gather to celebrate Dorothy's life and remember the loved she shared with those she touched in a private Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels in WALTHAM with a burial to follow at Mount Feake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Maristhill Patient Activities Fund, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453.
For complete obituary and guestbook, Brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020