SULLIVAN, Dorothy Rona Passed away peacefully at the Cape Cod Hospital on April 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the Honorable Lewis R. Sullivan and Dorothy H. Sullivan. She was born in 1940 in Boston. She attended the Patrick F. Lyndon School in West Roxbury, Girls Latin School, BA Boston University and MA University of Massachusetts Boston. She was a retired State employee and had worked at the Division of Employment Security as an Economist. She enjoyed painting watercolors and had exhibited her paintings at the Creative Arts Center in Chatham and in Marblehead, MA. She enjoyed traveling with relatives to Ireland, Europe, Poland, California, Florida and Chatham, MA. For many years, Dorothy was a Doric Docent Tour Guide at The Massachusetts State House. Donations can be made in her name to The Girls' Latin School - Boston Latin Academy Alumni Association, 205 Townsend St., Dorchester, Boston, MA 02121. Visiting Hours private at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA and Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Hopkinton, MA. A gathering of her life, showing of her painting and Memorial Mass will be held during the summer in Chatham, MA. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020