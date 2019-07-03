Home

ROSENBURG, Dorothy Of Hingham, formerly of Delray Beach, FL, on July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sydney Rosenburg. Devoted mother of Jerry Rosenburg and his wife Roz, Barry Rosenburg and his wife Linda, Robin Gove and her husband Edward, and the late Joan Crossley and her surviving husband Robert. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services are private. Shiva will be at the home of Barry and Linda Rosenburg on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3-5 pm and 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to a . brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2019
