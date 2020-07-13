|
|
CLINE, Dorothy S. Of Delray Beach, Florida on July 11, 2020. Loving mother of Cynthia, David and Leonard, grandmother and great-grandmother. Services by invitation only at graveside and interment on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Due to the virus, there will be no memorial gathering afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rales Jewish Family Services, Boca Raton, Florida. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill (781) 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020