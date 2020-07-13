Boston Globe Obituaries
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Sharon, MA
DOROTHY S. CLINE

DOROTHY S. CLINE Obituary
CLINE, Dorothy S. Of Delray Beach, Florida on July 11, 2020. Loving mother of Cynthia, David and Leonard, grandmother and great-grandmother. Services by invitation only at graveside and interment on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Due to the virus, there will be no memorial gathering afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rales Jewish Family Services, Boca Raton, Florida. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill (781) 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
