More Obituaries for DOROTHY SHAPIRO
DOROTHY (WAITZ) SHAPIRO

DOROTHY (WAITZ) SHAPIRO Obituary
SHAPIRO, Dorothy (Waitz) Age 101 years, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on December 9, 2019, in Greenwich, CT.

Survived by her three daughters, Dena Kaufman, Phyllis Shapiro and her husband Marty Flashner, Ruthann Shapiro, her grandchildren Will Flashner and his wife, Rivka, Jill, and Nina Flashner and her husband, Michael Fagg, her great-grandchildren Esther and Nitzan Flashner, her siblings Ruth Waitz, Morris Waitz, Fran Kalman and Laura Machlin, and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA. Expressions of consolation may be made to B'nai Tikvah Accessibility Fund or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
