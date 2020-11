CIULLA, Dorothy T. (Lima) Of Wakefield, formerly of Somerville. Nov. 26. Wife of the late Stephen B. Ciulla. Mother of Stephanie of Wakefield and Gregory Ciulla of Peabody. Grandmother of Jeffrey and the late Amy Elizabeth. Sister of the late Lorraine Hickey and her brother George Lima. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be private. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com