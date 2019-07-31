|
McCURDY, Dorothy T. (Quigley) Of Lynn, July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor E. McCurdy. Loving mother of Jim McCurdy & his wife Pamela of Dover, Steve McCurdy & his wife Joyce of Milton, Kevin McCurdy & his spouse Roger Cason of CA, and Maureen Keiran & her fianc? Michael Curley of Ipswich. Cherished grandmother of Jon, Courtney, Zach, Samantha, Lizzy, Madison and Will. Caring sister of James Quigley & his wife Helen of Medford. Also survived by nieces & nephews, relatives & friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield, on Friday, August 9th, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. There are no Visiting Hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to My Brothers Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
