Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
758 Salem St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MCCURDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY T. (QUIGLEY) MCCURDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY T. (QUIGLEY) MCCURDY Obituary
McCURDY, Dorothy T. (Quigley) Of Lynn, July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor E. McCurdy. Loving mother of Jim McCurdy & his wife Pamela of Dover, Steve McCurdy & his wife Joyce of Milton, Kevin McCurdy & his spouse Roger Cason of CA, and Maureen Keiran & her fianc? Michael Curley of Ipswich. Cherished grandmother of Jon, Courtney, Zach, Samantha, Lizzy, Madison and Will. Caring sister of James Quigley & his wife Helen of Medford. Also survived by nieces & nephews, relatives & friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield, on Friday, August 9th, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. There are no Visiting Hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to My Brothers Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now