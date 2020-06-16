|
|
TSEKLENIS, Dorothy (Galanopoulos) Age 98, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Framingham and Boca Raton, FL, died peacefully and comfortably in the care of her daughter at her residence on June 12, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the loving wife of the late Constantine D. "Costa" Tseklenis who died on June 20, 2016. Beloved mother of Pamela Tseklenis Fitzer and her husband Peter M. Fitzer, MD of Jupiter, FL and mother of the late Denis C. Tseklenis. Sister of the late Ethel Zissis and William Galan. Also survived by two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitations will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 starting at 9:30 am followed by her Funeral Services at 10:00 am at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston. Interment will follow in the Tseklenis family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Dorothy's name may be sent to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020