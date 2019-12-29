|
TYE, Dorothy (Rubinoff) Age 101, of North Andover. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Mauray J. Tye. Mother of Suzanne Goldberg and her husband Norman, Donald Tye and his wife Ariella, Larry Tye and his wife Lisa. Grandmother of six, great-grandmother of four. Mrs. Tye was the first president of her Haverhill synagogue's sisterhood and cofounded Temple Emanu-El's Social Action Committee and the Merrimack Valley's Catholic-Jewish Dialogue. She was a driving force in B'nai B'rith, the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League, helped lead a fact-finding mission on the condition of Jews in Latin America, and, with her husband, founded a scholar-in-residence program in Haverhill. It is for her spirit more than her resume, however, that friends and family remember the woman everyone called "Dot." She emerged from her mother's womb in 1919 with what doctors feared was a rare facial deformity, then realized was a luminous and expansive grin. And it not only never went away, but was contagious. Funeral Services will be on January 1 at 11 a.m. at Andover's Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, with a Graveside Burial to follow at Children of Israel Cemetery on Middle Road in Haverhill. The family will receive friends from 1:30-8 p.m. in the auditorium at Edgewood Retirement Community, 575 Osgood Street, North Andover. Donations may be made to the Anti-Defamation League of New England, 40 Court St., #12, Boston, MA 02108. H.L. Farmer & Sons www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019