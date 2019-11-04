|
|
KNASAS, Dorothy V. (Pursey) Age 92, of Canton, passed away November 1st. Beloved wife of the late Benedict A. Mother of Joanne K. Pretti and her husband Brian of Canton and Robert B. Knasas and his wife Marie of Apache Junction, AZ. Grandmother of Katherine E. Pretti and her husband David Colin of Millburn, NJ, Matthew G. Pretti and his wife Shannon Kelleher of Abington, Brian G. Pretti, Jr. of Brattleboro, VT, Kimberly Knasas of Westboro, and Melanie Knasas and her husband Christopher Baker of Norfolk. Great-grandmother of Samson Colin, Cillian and Maeve Dorothy Pretti, Charles Wolf-Pretti, and Cole and Mackenzie Baker. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Saturday morning at 10:00. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019