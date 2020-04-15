|
WALL, Dorothy (Bauman) Of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Canton, MA. Entered into rest on April 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Allen Wall. Devoted mother of David Wall and his wife Betsy and Debra Bloom and her late husband Mitchell. Cherished grandmother of Matt Wall, Jean Callahan and her husband Shaun, Jamie Soranno and her husband Dave, the late Michael Wall and his surviving wife Amanda, Shelly Bloom and Joshua Bloom. Great-grandmother of Emily, Jack, Max, Alex, Julia, Jane and Derrick. Loving sister of the late Sumner Bauman and his surviving wife Gladys. Graveside services and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020