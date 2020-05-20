|
|
YOUNG, Dorothy Age 73, of Dorchester, formerly of New Orleans, May 9, 2020. Loving mother of the late Jimmy Young, Jr., Michael, Stephanie and Aaron Young of Boston. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Due to the current health guidelines and restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will not be held at this time. To post a sympathy message, visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020